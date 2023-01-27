Norway in Singapore highlights feature of Norwegian capital Oslo in the New York Times

Norwegian Embassy in Singapore has proudly announced a featuring of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, in the New York Times.

The Embassy therefore took the opportunity to state the city, which is close to nature, has become a top cultural destination in just a few years and features snow- and winter activities at this time of year.

The undersigned would have liked to provide readers with a summary of the article, but is not eligible for access to the New York Times’ articles. Should you be one of God’s chosen, a link is provided below.

Find additional tips and guides for an Oslo adventure on Visit Oslo: https://www.visitoslo.com/en/?fbclid=IwAR3nBoTlLrgoOn2-L_iJSeJ7RcBhWXt9sE4yNthsJ0foLMLlk1z63ySxKj8

“36 Hours in Oslo” by the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/01/26/travel/things-to-do-oslo.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare&fbclid=IwAR2X2gP_LAyuDo3diBCjbgj204RIB34Pt6I14PdyhzX3JZQCJm0Fr-B5ZRc

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwayinSG