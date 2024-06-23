Crayfish Party in Bangkok announced

The Nordic party various Nordic communities have all been waiting for is finally open for registration!

Thai-Nordic Association’s Crayfish Party will take place at The Landmark Ballroom on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 18:00.

“The evening offers everything that you have come to expect from our Crayfish Party, – welcome drink, plenty of beer, wine, soft drinks, and snaps with lots of crayfish, Scandinavian delicacies, desserts, and midnight snacks,” promises the TNA in its announcement on Sunday 23 June 2024.

“We’ll sing all the famous Crayfish songs and then dance the night away with The Boss Band!”

In previous years, TNA sold more than 70% of the seats a month before the event, so it would be good advice to register as soon as possible. You’ll also save some money.

Until July 31, 2024, you pay the super-early-bird price:

Member & co-host members: Bt3,450 per person

Table of 10 (must be booked by a member): Bt33,000

Non-member: Bt3,950 per person

Table of 10 (non-member): Bt37,000