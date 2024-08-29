Last week, Chargé d’Affaires Miika Tomi and Special Advisor Kimmo Pekari celebrated the grand opening of a new HEI School in Phuket.

This international preschool, based on Finnish educational principles and Nordic design, offers high-quality education from early years to primary school, with plans to expand to secondary levels.

The Finnish education system, known for its emphasis on equality, skilled teachers, and play-based learning, is now more accessible in Thailand, promising a unique and holistic learning experience for students.