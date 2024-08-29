Carlsberg Launches New Brewery in South China

Carlsberg Group, the Danish brewing multinational, has officially opened its latest brewery in Foshan’s Sanshui District, Guangdong Province. The new facility, with an annual capacity of 500,000 kiloliters, marks a significant investment of nearly 3 billion yuan (around 420.9 million U.S. dollars). It is Carlsberg’s 27th brewery in China, strategically positioned to serve the south China region and neighboring markets.

The brewery features advanced production lines, including bottling, canning, and kegging capabilities, enabling it to produce the full range of Carlsberg brands. Additionally, it houses the Carlsberg Group Asia Development Centre, the company’s first research and development hub outside Europe, focusing on new product development, trend analysis, and brewing innovation.

This expansion underscores the growing impact of Scandinavian businesses in China, reinforcing the strong commercial ties between the regions and paving the way for future growth in the Asian market.