Nordic Film Festival 2022 in Bangkok – Press Conference

The Ambassadors of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden in Thailand welcome you to the press conference of the Nordic Film Festival 2022.

The event will take place at the Finnish Ambassador’s Residence, Mayfair Garden, 59 Sukhumvit Soi 16, Penthouse B17/F, Bangkok on 18 October 2022 at 13.30 hrs – 15.00 hrs.

At the conference, the Ambassadors will talk about the theme of the Film Festival, “Nordic Happiness” as well as all of the movies to be screened.

The Film Festival of 2022 will offer open air screenings at the Garden of the Embassy of Denmark.

For separate interview request with the Ambassadors, kindly send an email to varaporn.premsot@gov.se.

To attend the press conference, please register at this link: https://www.lyyti.in/NFF2022_Press_conference