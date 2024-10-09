Singapore youth drive Mental Health Film Festival

The Mental Health Film Festival Singapore (MHFFS) is set to showcase six impactful films from various countries, including contributions from Denmark and Finland, during its fifth edition. The festival will take place from November 7 to November 10 at Golden Village Suntec City and aims to highlight stories that promote understanding and awareness around mental health issues.

Theme and international collaboration

This year’s festival revolves around the theme “Building Bridges to Mental Well-Being.” The inclusion of films from Danish and Finnish filmmakers underscores the importance of international collaboration in addressing mental health challenges through the medium of film.

Among the participants is Hana Vincent, a 16-year-old international school student. She previously submitted a short film about her struggles during the pandemic to the 2023 festival. Following her positive and therapeutic experience, Hana is returning in 2024 as an organizer. She is excited to be part of a festival that showcases diverse voices from different countries, emphasizing the value of perspectives from Scandinavia.

The MHFFS operates with a dedicated team comprising board members, full-time staff, interns, and around 50 youth volunteers. These young individuals collaborate to manage various aspects of the festival, demonstrating the event’s commitment to youth involvement in mental health advocacy.

Festival Mission

Dr. Jade Kua, chairman of MHFFS, highlights the festival’s mission to utilize film as a platform for mental health discussions. Storytelling can foster empathy and normalize conversations surrounding mental wellness, making these films essential for promoting understanding.

In addition to the six feature films, the festival will host panel discussions with mental health professionals and filmmakers. These discussions will provide insights into the creative process and the importance of addressing mental health in storytelling.

Tickets for the festival screenings are available through the official MHFFS website. The festival serves as an artistic platform and a space for dialogue and community engagement around mental health issues. It draws international attention and fosters connections between cultures.

Mental Health Film Festival Singapore

Source: The Strait Times