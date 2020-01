Hotel Metmaid Bangkok celebrated on Saturday 18 January the Grand Opening of a new restaurant at the hotel, FOGO Asia Steak House. At the same time, the BELLA NONNA Pizzeria opened.on the front terrace of the hotel.

FOGO Asia will offer Brazilian Churrascaria BBQ when it is best and in a way this is a return to the original cuisine previously offered by the hotel.

Many guests joined the celebrations to get a pre-taste of the delicacies are now available at Hotel Mermaid Bangkok.