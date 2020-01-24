SWEA’s 1st AFTER WORK took place at Hemingway



New year and the first SWEA After Work. This Thursday evening, January the 23rd, we gathered together at Hemingway’s Sukhumvit Soi 11. This relatively new Hemingway restaurant, has become as popular, as the old one, which was located on Sukhumvit soi 14. Hemingway’s Garden Bar & Restaurant captures the essence, beauty and vibe of the original old, golden teak house.

Around 15 SWEOR showed up and sat down on the spacious balcony on the first floor.

Happy hour, so we hurried up to order wine and most of us also ordered a light dinner. So nice to catch up again as several of us haven’t seen each other for quite a while. We also had the pleasure to welcome a new lady, hopefully SWEA to be.

What do you order at Hemingway? Easy, everything is tasteful and good. The Carpaccio de manzo served with Rucola and Parmesan is excellent, the Nachos with beef, pork or chicken is also tasteful or why not a classic burger?

The choice is yours. The service is friendly and polite.

SWEA is soon having its Annual Meeting, February the 12th. Try to join. This year, we have to say goodbye to the current president Anna Frummerin who has been our president during 2 periods (4 years) and welcome a new.

The annual meeting is also the time when you have the opportunity to express your wishes, complain if you feel you have to, or just enjoy the company of all lovely ladies.

If you are Swedish and just has arrived to Bangkok or surrounding, don’t hesitate to contact SWEA. We are here for you and will embrace you with open arms.

Until next time, Carpe Diem and have fun!

www.SWEABangkok.com