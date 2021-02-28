Next DCCC & DCBF Webinar on 2 March about patent protection in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China (DCCC) invites to their next webinar DCCC & DCBF Webinar: Understanding Patent Protection and the Revised Patent Law of the PRC from 1st June 2021 16:00 – 17:00 CST (China) on Tuesday 2 of March 2021.

Noam David Stern, Co-founder of China-direct.biz in Shanghai will look at how foreign companies can best protect and enforce their patent rights in China covering inventions, utility models and designs. He will go through some of the key articles of the revised Patent Law and highlight some of the main differences compared with the current patent law.

Following the presentation there will be an open discussion at which any related questions and/or comments are most welcome.

Event key details:Date: Tuesday, the 2nd of March, 2021

Time: 16:00-17:00 CST (China)

Language: English

Price: Free for Members and RMB150 for Non-Members

Registration will close at noon, one day prior to the webinar.

After your sign-up has been confirmed, you will receive an email with the information to access the webinar. The link is personal and should not be shared with others.

Interested participants can also register to the event here.