NIO ES8 Launches at NIO House | Oslo

On September 30, Chinese automaker NIO officially launched its NIO ES8 in Norway and commenced user delivery. According to this company statement, NIO House | Oslo will open to the public on October 1.

NIO adopts a global pricing strategy. After being adjusted for logistics, local taxes, and operating costs, the NIO ES8 has a starting price of NOK 609,000 with the standard-range battery (75 kWh), and NOK 679,000 with the long-range battery (100 kWh) with which the NIO ES8 boasts a WLTP range of 500 km.

NIO’s Battery as a Service (BaaS) is also available in Norway and those who subscribe to BaaS will be able to enjoy the services of the NIO Power Swap network and flexible battery upgrades.

By the end of 2022, NIO will build 20 Power Swap stations in Norway, covering Norway’s five largest cities and their main roads. The first integrated station of battery charging and swapping in Norway will be up and running at the end of October.

Located at Karl Johans Gate 33, Oslo’s center of commerce and culture, NIO House | Oslo has a total area of 2,100 square meters and is the largest user center in Norway. The two-story structure has an upper floor for the display of products and services, and a lower floor for the NIO Cafe, Library, Forum, Lab, Living Room, and Joy Camp areas exclusive to NIO users.

NIO’s Service and Delivery Center in Oslo will open in October. With a floor space of 1,800 square meters, it offers services including vehicle delivery, maintenance and repair, mobile service fleet, and car pick-up and delivery service. NIO will also provide worry-free service in the other four cities in Norway together with authorized service partners.

The Norway Collection jointly designed by NIO Life, NIO’s lifestyle brand, and two Norwegian artists, Anette Moi and Sandra Blikås, is now available in Norway and China.

“Today marks a significant moment in the history of NIO. Today the very first European users have the opportunity to experience what it means to be part of the NIO community,” says NIO Europe’s CEO Alexander Schwarz. “Norway is the starting point of our journey in Europe and beyond. Our vision is clear: to provide our users with seamless and worry-free services as well as supreme and joyful user experiences. We offer to be their friend and partner on their personal journey to a brighter and more sustainable future. From our NIO Houses, such as the first one in Oslo, through to our battery swap stations, our worry-free Battery-as-a-Service subscription models, and our convenient online services, Being part of the NIO community will bring joy, friendship, and meaningful interaction.”