The Winner of Finland’s “Dream it, Be it!” contest in Singapore has been found

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore has announced the winner of its “Dream it, Be it!” video contest – Ms. Cadence Linardi.

The “Dream it, Be it!” is a contest where the Finnish Embassy invited girls in Singapore between the ages of 15 to 18 years to participate by sending a video in which they explained how their future would look like in their dream job, if anything would be possible.

The girl with the most creative and inspiring video would win the price of a stay at a 6 days long education camp in Finland. This Study Camp is organized in cooperation with Educamp and Finnair and during the camp, the winner will meet other girls from around the world, engage in fun learning experiences and explore the stunning Finnish nature and attractions.

Out of the many videos that was sent in it was Cadence Linardi’s video which impressed the judges the most.