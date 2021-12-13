No silverware for Danish Vikings at Hua Hin World Cup

The Hua Hin World Cup was decided on Sunday with the host country Thailand taking home the gold in a nailbiter of a penalty shootout. The final featured Thailand and The Netherlands in a game that for most of the time was dominated by the technically very sound Thai players. Nevertheless, the Dutch managed to push the game in to a shootout but also here the Thais were too strong.

The World Cup also had Scandinavian representation. Finland, Sweden and Denmark where all featured at the tournament and especially Denmark had a lot of players from the Bangkok based Scandinavian Vikings team. The expectations were hopeful for the Danish team ahead of the tournament, but it wasn’t to be. After a decent first day of play the Danish team had two victories, two losses and a draw ahead of their last game on the day against Tanzania. A victory was a must against Tanzania, who had lost all its previous matches, if the Danish team was to go though to the winning playoffs. The game however didn’t play out as the Danes would have hoped. Tanzania managed to get them selves in front with a headed goal and in the only 15 minutes long matches of Hua Hin World Cup it is tough to fight you way back from being down. The Danish team managed to get an equalizer late in the second half and even had a couple of more chances to clinch the win but their finishing was just a little off. The draw was not enough reach the winning playoffs for the Danish team whose highlight was the 1-0 victory in the rivalry match against Sweden.

The two other Scandinavian teams Sweden and Finland, who each had a couple of Scandinavian Vikings scattered amongst them, managed to reach the playoffs with Sweden finishing highest at 4th place.

The tournament was concluded with a big dinner party where all the 16 teams were gathered to socialize and see the awards for the best players being handed out.

Next year the Hua Hin World Cup will be celebrating its 10th year anniversary and the Scandinavians will surely again be competing for the glory.