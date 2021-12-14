Danish Katrine swaps traditional Christmas in Denmark with a boat in Indonesia

20-year-old Katrine Lund from Denmark is to celebrate Christmas on a boat in Indonesia. She has traveled around Mexico and Central America since September on her own to experience freedom, but as Christmas approaches, she feels a longing for her family.

In an interview with JydskeVestkysten, she talks about how she has experienced a world and an everyday life that is completely opposite to her life in Denmark.

“One of the things I have learned over the last few months is to take it easy and just see what happens. For the past three months, I have taken one day at a time, because you just hear what the other travelers have plans, and then you figure out something,” Katrine Lund says

As a backpacker, Katrine Lund is not in the same place for a very long time. Unlike many others, she has chosen to travel alone, and she has chosen this for the one reason that she does not want to compromise on her dream. She wants to travel at her own pace and not be dependent on others. She has not regretted the decision.

“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. After three months, I am still really happy to travel, and right now it is difficult to imagine a weekday in Denmark,” she says.

On 1 December, she signed up as a guest in Indonesia, where she is now with a large group of Danes in three boats.

“I have no doubt at all that December will be different, but it will also be a really nice and fun month,” she says and adds that she has written letters to her family, which they can read for Christmas. She wrote them from home, as she already knew before departure that she would be on the boat over Christmas and that it is therefore not certain that she has a connection on her phone to be able to call home.

“I think it’s nice that they have something from me when I sit on the other side of the world”, she says.

Although all the Danish Christmas food and traditions are very far from Katrine Lund’s life right now, she does not doubt that she will miss her family and all the traditions as Christmas approaches.

“Fortunately, I say to myself that there will be many other December months where I can be at home. I also think it’s great that I have to spend Christmas with other Danes because then it seems a little more homely,” she says.

Katrine Lund will be a guest in Indonesia from December to February, and after that, she has no plans. However, one thing is for sure. She’s not going home yet.

“I’ve completely caught the travel bug. I take one day at a time, but right now it seems like it will be many months before I return home,” she says, adding that she would like to explore more of Southeast Asia or travel to Australia and New Zealand before buying a flight ticket back to Denmark.