Big Scandinavian hopes for the World Cup this weekend in Hua Hin

This weekend the Scandinavian football pride of Thailand the “Scandinavian Vikings” will be fighting for the title at the Hua Hin World Cup. The Tournament which is played at the True Arena complex in Hua Hin will feature amateur national teams from 16 different nations. The teams are primarily made up by expats living in Thailand.

It is the 9th times the 7 aside tournament is held, and it is charactered by its short and intense matches which makes up for a competitive tournament that also invites for a lot of other social activities. Besides settling the bragging rights among expat Sunday-league-footballers in Thailand the tournament is also a charity event that collects money for the Jungle Aid charity organization.

The Scandinavian Vikings, who was founded in the early 80’s and has since then functioned as a network for football-loving Scandinavians in Thailand, will in the Hua Hin world cup compete as Denmark.

The expectations will be big for Denmark/Vikings. In the local “Bangkok Casual League” that the Vikings normally competes in the team has been in excellent form recently. The Vikings is unbeaten in this winter season and their current squad is very strong.

The Danish captain for the Hua Hin World Cup, Simon Drejer, is, in his own way, also optimistic about the Danish chances at the tournament.

“We expect to repeat the success from 1992. We are in bad shape, we love Mc Donald and we basically already went on vacation. That being said, we of course believe that we can go all the way,” Simon says.

The tournament can be watched at the True Arena in Hua Hin or through live streaming on YouTube via. this link.

The Scandinavian Vikings is currently looking for sponsors so they can continue being a gathering point for football enthusiastic expats in Thailand. If you can help sponsor, please contact https://www.facebook.com/simon.drejer.1