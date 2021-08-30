DCCC GALA BALL: Nominations for Business Person of the Year are now open

Nominations for Business Person of the year are now open, the Danish Chamber of commerce announces.

DCCC’s Gala Ball is set to take place on 13 November at the Bvlgari Hotel in Shanghai and nominations for the following awards are now open:

Business Person of the Year Award

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Young Professional of the Year Award

You can find all of the nomination criteria in this PDF file here

To submit your nomination, you can scan the QR code in the flyer below or click the link here.

Nominations are open until the 30th of September.