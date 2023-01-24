DanCham Indonesia announces EIBN Joint Gathering in collab with business chambers throughout Indonesia

The Danish-Indonesian Business Chamber (DanCham) has invited to the networking event “EIBN Joint Gathering 2023” on 31 January 2023.

The Chamber said the gathering is a perfect opportunity to build strong networks, introduce your potential product or service, and get inspired by more than 200 attendees.

The event is a collaboration between DanCham, BritCham, SwedCham, German-Indonesian Chamber of Industry and Commerce Indonesia (EKONID), EuroCham, Italian Business Association Indonesia (IBAI), Idonesian French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), and Indonesia Norway Business Council (INBC).

Source, registration and further information: https://dancham.id/2023/01/23/eibn-joint-gathering-31-january-2023/