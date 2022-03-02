Nordcham Vietnam’s Annual General Meeting 2022 under hybrid format was a success  

On 23 February, Nordcham Vietnam simultaneously held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City under hybrid format connecting two locations virtually. It was a huge success with 40 members attending and 26 proxies, the Chamber states. Mr. Preben Hjortlund was Nordcham chair of the AGM this year.

In the opening speech, the 2021 Nordcham Chairman Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen expressed his appreciation for the contribution and support from Board members to reach the goals of Nordcham and the Nordic business community in Vietnam. He also highlighted the active contributions and effective cooperation with the Nordic Embassies in the effort of advocacy.

All updates about 2021 key developments and achievements by Nordcham with 2022 strategic results and activity plan were reported to the members by The Chairman and Vice Chairwoman Ms. Lone Søndergaard Larsen. Meanwhile, Nordcham Treasurer Mr. Jimi Kehlet delivered the key contents of the Financial Report. In conclusion, the election results for the 2022 Nordcham Vietnam’s Board Members and Honorary Auditors also were announced.

Last but not least, the Chairman with all Nordcham Board members and officers took this opportunity to thank Mr. Johan Boden, Mr. Ha Nguyen and Ms. Loan Tran who have actively supported us in all activities during the year are now sadly leaving the Board. We really appreciate all your hard work for the Chamber and the wider business community in Vietnam.️

Jess Rueloekke (Denmark), Deputy Managing Director, Business Enhancement Vinacapital Krister Kling (Sweden), General Consul/CEO, Guston Mulinel SA

Nordcham members have together elected the 12 Board members for 2022: