Nordic ambassadors in support of Hanoi Pride

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni
This September, Nordic ambassadors in Vietnam urges people to come together and celebrate love.

The Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish ambassadors in Vietnam stress the importance of a more including future for LGBTIQ+-people in Vietnam, during this years Hanoi Pride.

“Let’s gather and celebrate the beautiful diversity within ourselves,” says Norwegian Hilde Solbakken in a video with her nordic colleagues.

The ambassadors unite in a shared message: to come together and embrace love for one another, not just during Pride, but beyond.

“You have the right to be exactly who you want to be and no one can tell you otherwise,” says Finnish ambassador Keijo Norvanto.

Hanoi Pride takes place from September 9 -22 2024.

 

 

