Ambassadors from Norway and other three of G4 countries visit school for disabled kids in Vietnam

The Ambassadors and Chargé d’affaires designated to Vietnam of the G4 countries including Norway, New Zealand, Canada, and Switzerland recently visited “Village Chance”, a complex of schools and apartments for the disabled, poor and orphaned children, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the countries’ representatives participated in various activities with Village Chance’s children such as playing sports, painting, and exchanging ideas through conversations. In addition, they conveyed the Chinese New Year (Tet) wishes.

“I am so happy to be here at ‘Maison Chance’ to celebrate my first Tet in Vietnam. Here I really get to experience the spirit of Tet through the colorful paintings that they (the children) made,” said the Norwegian Ambassador, H. E. Hilde Solbakken.

“Everyone has a right to decent work. Decent work is the key to poverty eradication and to inclusion,” and she also added that:

“I wish that the Year of the Cat will bring opportunities to everyone to take part in the workforce. That way, we can prosper together as an inclusive society.”

