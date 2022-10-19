Norway supports Vietnam on improving multiple sectors with UNDP

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) organized a policy discussion on the subjects of human rights and climate change as well as launched a new project to improve Vietnam’s implementation of the “United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC)” on 18 October 2022.

Norway supports the country in enhancing all sectors mentioned.

“Norway appreciates the work of UNDP and partners to enhance the understanding of the interdependence and interlinkages between climate change and human rights,” said Deputy Ambassador of Norway to Vietnam Mette Møglestue.

According to Vietnam Plus, the project for fighting corruption is partly sponsored by the Norwegian Government through the ACPIS program, with an aim to improve anti-corruption and transparency in the health sector in Vietnam.

Hilde Solbakken, Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam pointed out in her speech that corruption “undermines the ability of the state to promote sustainable and inclusive growth. It drains public resources away from education, health care, and effective infrastructure.”

With strong will and collaborative effort, Vietnam can step forward to achieve a net-zero emission goal by 2050 and build the future for next generations with better equality and “leaves no one behind,” said UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi.

