Nordic countries announce to strengthen security and defense cooperation

Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Iceland announced to deepen their security and defense cooperation in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine on Monday, 15 August 2022.

The prime ministers of the five countries met in Oslo, Norway and issued a joint statement.

During the meeting, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store talked about the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences while also adding that the Nordic countries are committed to supporting the fight that Ukraine has been facing.

“We have reiterated our support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s right to defend itself and to fight for its sovereignty,” said he.

The joint statement said that Finland and Sweden’s proposed NATO membership would strengthen the alliance and that the cooperation in the field of security and defense between the countries in the region would help the strengthening and development of NATO.

In addition, Nordic countries will be part of the new security order and that all five prime ministers have agreed to mandate ministers of foreign affairs, ministers of defense and chiefs of defense to maximize the cooperation among the countries.

