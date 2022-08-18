Norwegian Ambassador pays farewell calls in the Philippines

The Norwegian Ambassador, Mr. Bjørn Staurset extended a round of courtesy calls before his leave after four years of duty on 11 August 2022.

He met Administrator Atty. Hernani Fabia of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines.

The president and Ambassador Bjørn discussed the continued deepening of the bilateral relations between Norway and the Philippines within renewable energy, maritime cooperation and peace and reconciliation efforts, shared the Norwegian embassy on the Facebook page.

Source: https://www.norway.no/en/philippines/norway-philippines/news-events/news/outgoing-norwegian-ambassador-sets-a-final-round-of-calls-in-ph/?fbclid=IwAR0jHqVyy_6zrkJizCpgngdCjJjF81n8_z787JNirVQoUlWPq9UJcaTxOyc