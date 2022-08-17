Swedish man who stabs his Thai boyfriend in Pattaya is on the run

A 60-year old Swedish man in Pattaya is on the run after stabbing his Thai boyfriend, Mr. Wichit Onlaor (49 years old) several times with a paring knife and injuring another Thai man, Mr. Lek Sosud (41 years old).

According to Pattaya Police, the incident reportedly took place around 7:00 PM of 15 August 2022 at the View Talay Two Condo Building B in Jomtien in an apartment on the fourteenth floor.

Both Thai men were accused of having an affair by the Swedish man after he came home, which led to a furious argument, and then, the incident.

Sawang Boriboon rescue services said that Mr. Wichit was seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital as he had been stabbed several times with a paring knife in the chest and ribcage while Mr. Lek was injured with a cracked skull.

Currently, Pattaya Police are tracking down the Swedish suspect and have urged the man to turn himself in and give his side of the story. Though, they worry the man might try to flee the country.

