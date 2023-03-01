Nordic films brings sustainability stories to China

Chinese moviegoers had the chance to experience a piece of Scandinavia during the Nordic Cinema Art Week in Beijing. Here, sustainable stories brought filmmakers and audiences together to discuss sustainability in different forms. The films focused on a diverse range of aspects from cooperation on the environment to collaboration with civil society etc.

From remote North Atlantic islands to cozy Scandinavian homes, the movies were meant to challenge people to rethink how they, as individuals, can contribute to a green transition.

During this fourth edition of the Nordic Cinema Art Week, the audience had a chance to enjoy a variety of contemporary cinema from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

The showcasing took place at the Danish Cultural Center, where the Nordic Cinema Art Week presented five documentaries, five shorts and two feature films.

The program was organized by all the Nordic representations in Beijing in cooperation with the Danish Cultural Center.

It is supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers as part of the goal to transform the Nordic Region into the most climate conscious in the world by 2030.

The event was held from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28.

Source: global.chinadaily.com.cn