The EU Parliament now bans TikTok on work devices

The European Parliament has decided to ban the Chinese app TikTok from employees’ work phones and private devices with access to internal networks. This is stated by an unnamed EU spokesperson according to Reuters.

The ban comes after both the EU Commission and the Council of Ministers have banned TikTok on members’ phones.

According to the President of the EU Parliament, Roberta Metsola, 8,000 employees will have to delete TikTok from their work devices. The deadline to remove the app is set to be March 20, 2023.

Politicians in the parliament are also encouraged to remove the app from their personal phones and tablets.

Concerns have been raised about the security of TikTok. Especially in relation to data protection and the collection of data by third parties.

The EU Commission was the first institution to announce that the social media platform would be banned on employees’ phones, on February 23.

Afterwards, several parties in the Norwegian Parliament have asked their members of parliament and employees to stop using TikTok.

TikTok is used by many young people in particular to share and watch short video frequencies. The app was developed in China by the company ByteDance.

TikTok has long been suspected of collecting data on its users. It is feared that the data will then be shared with the Chinese government in Beijing.

Source: BT.dk