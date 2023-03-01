Swedish man arrested in Phuket on drug production charges

Phuket Immigration officers arrested a 34-year-old Swedish man, Christopher Daniel Jaochim Borg, in Phuket province, Thailand, on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 on drug production charges.

The man was under suspicion of, “conspiring with others in the production and possession of narcotic substances,” and has already been revoked his permission to stay in the country, said Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Jirasak Siemsak.

“Such behavior constitutes a person prohibited from staying in the kingdom under Immigration Act 1979,” he added.

According to the Phuket News, no further details of the arrest were announced. More information of the arrest and the drugs operation are expected to be released.

Source: https://www.thephuketnews.com/swede-arrested-in-phuket-faces-deportation-for-narcotics-production-87327.php