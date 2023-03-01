General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish man arrested in Phuket on drug production charges

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Eakkapop Thongtub via the Phuket News.

Phuket Immigration officers arrested a 34-year-old Swedish man, Christopher Daniel Jaochim Borg, in Phuket province, Thailand, on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 on drug production charges.

The man was under suspicion of, “conspiring with others in the production and possession of narcotic substances,” and has already been revoked his permission to stay in the country, said Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Jirasak Siemsak.

“Such behavior constitutes a person prohibited from staying in the kingdom under Immigration Act 1979,” he added.

According to the Phuket News, no further details of the arrest were announced. More information of the arrest and the drugs operation are expected to be released.

Source: https://www.thephuketnews.com/swede-arrested-in-phuket-faces-deportation-for-narcotics-production-87327.php

Related posts:

Man wanted for rape in Sweden arrested in Thailand Tragic football match in Indonesia causes hundreds of death Norwegian man crashes car into Chiang Mai moat causing one dead Danish man house on Koh Samui is completely robbed

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *