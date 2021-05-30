The Nordic Talks on Food Traceability a success

Over the past weekend, the four Nordic Consulates General in Shanghai, together with Green Initiatives, gathered at Sinan Mansion for a full day discussions on food sustainability and traceability. The event was a part of a continuation of the Nordic Talks which started on Wednesday 18 May, at the Consulate General of Denmark. There was also a Nordic fair with several Nordic brands – including five from Finland – showcasing their unique products and gathering a big crowd on a sunny Saturday afternoon.