China / Denmark / Finland / International relations / Norway / Sweden

The Nordic Talks on Food Traceability a success

- by Zazithorn Ruengchinda - Leave a Comment

Over the past weekend, the four Nordic Consulates General in Shanghai, together with Green Initiatives, gathered at Sinan Mansion for a full day discussions on food sustainability and traceability. The event was a  part of a continuation of the Nordic Talks which started on Wednesday 18 May, at the Consulate General of Denmark. There was also a Nordic fair with several Nordic brands – including five from Finland – showcasing their unique products and gathering a big crowd on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

The event was made possible by the support from the The Nordic Council of Ministers and The Nordic Council and Shanghai International Culture Association. A special thank you to Business Finland and Food from Finland, and of course all of the Finnish companies who joined the fair.

Related Posts

Lars Bo Larsen – Denmark’s ambassador to Indonesia – and Malaysia!

Danish researcher: Still reason to suspect a human error committed in Wuhan

Swedish Food Network and DCCC visited Danish Crowns in Pinghu

About Zazithorn Ruengchinda

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok Thailand

View all posts by Zazithorn Ruengchinda