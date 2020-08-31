Nordic Innovation House Singapore introduces Icelandic member

Nordic Innovation House-Singapore introduces their member Unimaze Software

Founded in Iceland, Unimaze is a software solution company focusing on providing a digital ecosystem that connects you and your business partners with complete automation of e-Procurement and e-Invoicing. The services are cloud-based, managed and scalable, and fully compliant with open standards, leveraging proven technologies.

Unimaze works with reselling partners, offering them a white label solution that fulfills all their customers’ needs for conducting business electronically. They are currently working with municipalities, utilities, retailers, manufacturers, and services companies in the private and public sectors. The Unimaze platform is fully compliant with the PEPPOL Business Interoperability Specifications (BIS) for e-invoicing and the PEPPOL eDelivery Network, recently adopted in Singapore. Unimaze is a certified PEPPOL Access Point and SMP provider.