Swedish embassy asks Swedes in Thailand to check their visa expiry date

The embassy of Sweden announced on 28 August 2020 that they wish to draw the attention of Swedes in Thailand to the fact that the ongoing visa-amnesty expires on 26 September 2020.

If you do not have the opportunity to extend your current tourist visa, you should prepare to leave Thailand before September 26, 2020.

For more information on visas and permits, contact your local immigration authority.

The embassy is helpful in issuing a so-called ′′extension letter′′ for Swedish citizens who are resident in a country where entry ban prevails.

Questions are answered by Immigration Bureau’s website or call centre number 1178.