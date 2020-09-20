Learn more of EU technology on upcoming a virtual business seminar



The European Association for Business Chamber (EABC), for the fourth year running, is co-hosting an event with EU Business Avenues in South East Asia, are organizing an ICT Virtual Business Mission from 28 September to 1 October 2020, alongside the ConnecTechAsia virtual trade show.Business matching is a key part of the purpose.

48 European ICT companies will be introducing their technologies to the S.E. Asia. region, which include AI/AR, big data, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, fintech, telehealth, remote monitoring, home-based learning and other specialized solutions such as fleet management solution targeting at maritime industry, and solutions for satellite navigation and space situational awareness.

These companies are looking for collaboration opportunities with end-users, distributors and partners. We would also like to invite all members to join us for the following sessions, to gain insights into the Thailand’s ICT market challenges and opportunities and get a chance to closely interact with the European companies during the workshop.

Please register as Trade Visitors (for following sessions) here

Schedule:

Market Insights by Industry Experts seminar: 28 September 2020, 13:45 PM – 15:15PM (Thailand Time)

Thailand-European ICT Virtual Workshop: 30 September 2020, 15:30PM – 17:00PM (Thailand Time)

Individual business meetings

Virtual Business Matching: The EABC would like to invite you to schedule virtual meetings with these European companies*, anytime between 29 Sep to 1 Oct, 11:00AM – 17:00PM. Please indicate which companies you wish to meet, and we will get back to you on the schedule/arrangements)

For list of companies and their solutions, please read here:

Speakers:Market Insights by Industry Experts seminar

Theme: Insights into Singapore’s and Thailand’s ICT industry trends, offerings and regulations.

28 Sep 1:45pm – 3.15pm

Welcome Address by H.E. Barbara Plinkert , Ambassador of the European Union to Singapore.

, Ambassador of the European Union to Singapore. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trends for Businesses in Singapore by Dr Sinuhe Arroyo , Exco Member of AI & High Performance Computing Chapter, SGTech.

, Exco Member of AI & High Performance Computing Chapter, SGTech. ICT and Cloud Computing Insights within the Singapore Market by Ms Lim May Ann , Executive Director of Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA)

, Executive Director of Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA) Welcome Address by H.E. Pirkka Tapiola , Ambassador of the European Union to Thailand.

, Ambassador of the European Union to Thailand. Engaging in the Digital Economy in Thailand by Mr Bob Fox , Chairman, Digital Economy/ICT Working Group, European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) and JFCCT.

, Chairman, Digital Economy/ICT Working Group, European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) and JFCCT. Sharing by Thailand-based European SMEs on their Experiences in Developing their Businesses in Thailand by

Mr. Jostein Aksnes, CEO, 7 Peaks Software

Mr. Denis Cappi, Managing Director, Kiratech Asia Co. Ltd.

Mr. Svend Nelson, Lecturer & Entrepreneur, Former Partner & MD, Webcontrol Limited

Mr. Peter Fischbach, President, ISM Technology Recruitment Ltd.

Mr. Allan Rasmussen, Founder, One Development (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Thailand-European ICT Virtual Workshop:30 Sep 3.30pm – 4.30pm.

Understanding the challenges and opportunities in Thailand’s ICT market.

Opening by Dr. Andreas Weigend, Former Chief Scientist of Amazon.com and the author of the book Data for the People

Interactive Breakout Sessions: Each breakout session will be facilitated by an experienced workshop leader

Group 1 – Cybersecurity, Transparency and Traceability

Group 2 – Data Governance, Smart Logistics / Warehouse Management

Group 3 – Fintech

Group 4 – News Media, Video and Other Technology

Group 5 – Simulation, Gamification and Education

Group 6 – Telecommunication

Closing Remarks

For more information,please read here