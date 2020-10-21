Nordic Innovation House Singapore invites to webinar on Smart Cities

Nordic Innovation House – Singapore and its core partners invites to their next webinar ‘Development of Smart Cities – Perspectives from the Nordics and SoutheastAsia’. The event will highlight examples and experiences of the development of smart cities from the Nordic countries and Southeast Asia and showcase 17 interesting companies.

AGENDA

15:30 – 15:40: Welcome words

15:40 – 15:50: Opening remarks by Mr. Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation & Foreign Trade, Finland

15:50 – 16:40: Panel discussion: Development of Smart Cities – Perspectives from the Nordics and SEA

• UNDP: Bradley Busetto, Director, UNDP Global Centre for Technology, Innovation and Sustainable Development, SG

• Singapore: TBC

• City of Helsinki: Marja-Liisa Niinikoski, CEO, Helsinki Business Hub, Finland

• City of Jakarta: TBC

• Moderator: Marcus Kuusinen, Project Manager, Business Sweden Singapore

16:40 – 17:00: Showcase by 17 Nordic companies (Company Profiles)

17:00 – 17:30: Breakout rooms + Q&A

Date: 23 OCT 2020 (Friday)

Time: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM (Singapore Time)

