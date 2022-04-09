ToR-Seed funding for Sino-Nordic research collaborations is open for applications

The Nordic Centre, Fudan University recently announced the opening of the Nordic Centre Seed Funding for Sino-Nordic Research Collaboration where researchers from member universities of the Nordic Centre can apply.

More about the ToR-Seed funding for Sino-Nordic research collaborations, the Nordic Centre Fudan University writes:

Do you want to prepare a research project and write a proposal for a major external grant, in cooperation with Nordic and Chinese researchers? Application is now open for a 10 000 EUR planning grant for projects within the Nordic Centre’s four interdisciplinary thematic focus areas:

Sino-Nordic perspectives

Sustainable development

Digitalization and technology

Health and welfare

The purpose is to support the development of strong and strategic research and innovation partnerships between Nordic and Chinese universities and to give researchers from the Nordic Centre member institutions better opportunities to prepare for larger joint research projects and write proposals for major external research grants.

Application period: March 15 – October 1, 2022

Find more information here