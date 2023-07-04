Nordic Viking Party 2023 to be held in Philippines

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (Nordham Philippines) with its premium business partners invites you to join the event, “Nordic Viking Party 2023” which will be held on 16 September 2023 at The Enderun Tent in Taguig, Metro Manila, the Philippines.

The event has promised that all attendees would have the opportunity to reunite with your heritage immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Viking culture and tradition.

Whether it’s the food to be served over the feast and activities such as ax-throwing and hammer-lifting contests, and more with exciting prizes granted, you could find them here with the unwavering bravery and indomitable spirit of your Nordic ancestors.

To save your spot, please visit the website to register and pay for the attending ticket in advance.

If your brands are interested to be a part of the event’s sponsorship, please find more detail of the sponsorship packages here.

Source: https://nordcham.glueup.com/event/nordic-viking-party-2023-82179/