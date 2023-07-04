Thailand new parliament successfully elects House Speaker

The 26th Thai Parliament with the 500 Members of the House of Representatives successfully elected the 79-year-old Wan Muhamad Noor Matha from the Prachachart Party (one of the government coalition) as the Speaker of House on Tuesday, 4 July 2023.

After a long period of initial debates between Move Forward and Pheu Thai over which member from which party would be responsible as the House Speaker, the two main parties from the coalition came to a compromise that they would vote for Wan Muhamad as the main House Speaker, according to The Pattaya News.

“I will fulfill my duties with political neutrality and will humbly uphold the instructions bestowed by His Majesty the King, as granted to the members of the 26th Parliament on July 3rd,” wrote Wan Muhamad on his Facebook after the House’s meeting ended.

Wan Muhamad has been a house speaker previously in 1996 and is one of the most prominent Muslim politicians in Thailand, originally from Yala province of Thailand, which is near Malaysia.

Furthermore, the two Deputy House Speakers were selected. Move Forward Party MP Padipat Santipada was selected as the First Deputy House Speaker and Pichet Chuamuangphan from Pheu Thai Party the Second, reported The Standard news site.

The new Thai Parliament was officially opened by His Royal Majesty The King and Her Royal Majesty The Queen in the evening of Monday, 3 July 2023,

The next agenda for the Thai Parliament is to set a date in the House for voting for the Prime Minister.

