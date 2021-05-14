North Sea Tyra redevelopment on track



Sembcorp Marine in Singapore is fabricating the wellhead/riser platforms for the Tyra field redevelopment in the Danish North Sea, partner Noreco revealed in its 1Q report.

Meanwhile, the accommodation module is under construction by Rosetti Marine in Ravenna, Italy. According to Offshore‘s report, the accommodation module and the Tyra East platforms should sail away during the second half of the year followed by offshore installation and the start of hookup.

Remaining yard fabrication for the project will finish in 2022, including the process module (McDermott in Batam, Indonesia), with first gas from the redeveloped Tyra expected in 2Q 2023.

Elsewhere in the Danish sector, operations at the Halfdan offshore hub were recently impacted by replacement of the crane boom on the Halfdan platform and a production halt at the Gorm center, which performs final stabilization of Halfdan crude.

This was due to a crack in the flare header, which was replaced. The Gorm hub was also impacted by repairs to an aging compression system which was under repair in February.

Mobilization of the jackup Noble Sam Turner was delayed by a month due to COVID restrictions, which impacted a planned workover/well maintenance program.