Metsä Board designs easy to recycle beverage package

FinnCham’s corporate member Metsä Board is the leading European producer of premium fresh fiber paperboards and part of Metsä Group. Metsä Board has designed a light but strong, easily recyclable packaging for the new Chopin Organic Rye Vodka range at its Excellence Centre in Äänekoski, Finland, the company announced in a recent press release.

For Podlaska Wytwórnia Wódek “Polmos” S.A., the family-owned distillery that produces the Chopin Vodka brand, it was important that the packaging conveyed the brand ethos, as Joanna Dolińczyk, Marketing Coordinator, Chopin Vodka brand explains: “When we were looking for inspiration for the packaging design of our organic product, we wanted the packaging to reflect its organic production process. We had an extremely enthusiastic vision to create a truly organic and highly ecological packaging with three main goals: purity, whiteness, and simplicity.”

The packaging is manufactured using a protective F-flute, with all layers made of lightweight MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright white kraft liner. The all-white litho-laminated packaging has a light and robust structure based on locking flaps that require no glue. No adhesive, combined with minimal coverage of low migration inks with water-based varnishing, created a package that is safe, stylish, and easy to recycle. The packaging was manufactured by Prost-Key Packaging in Poland.

The opening mechanism allows the packaging to be opened and closed several times with ease, whilst also locking the bottle into place. The curved double folds add strength and reveal the bottle when viewed from the side. The whiteness of the design features the word ‘organic’ embossed on the sides and emphasizes purity.

Iiro Numminen, Structural Packaging Designer, Metsä Board, commented: “The packaging communicates the brand’s promise to the consumer in every way. Easy recyclability was also a factor in the design concept as the importance of circular economy is paramount.”

The package was designed and tested at Metsä Board’s Excellence Centre that utilizes cutting-edge technology for R&D, packaging design, and paperboard and packaging performance. Here the ambition is to accelerate material and packaging innovation and provide a collaboration platform for customers and technology partners globally.

The packaging is manufactured using the lightweight MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright white kraft liner, produced at Metsä Board Husum mill. Its fresh fibers are 100% traceable to sustainably managed Northern European forests.