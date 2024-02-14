Norway and Indonesia working together against deforestation



The Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya and the Norwegian ambassador to Indonesia Rut Kruger Giverin met this Monday to mark the beginning of the process to fight deforestation in Indonesia.

The process is about recalculating the emissions. The collaboration is performance-based funding, so the amount of money received depends on the results from Indonesia. The work from Indonesia is expected to be finished next September, and the payment will be disbursed in early 2025.

Source: www.en.tempo.co