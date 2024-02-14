Indonesia / International relations / Norway

Norway and Indonesia working together against deforestation

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment


The Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya and the Norwegian ambassador to Indonesia Rut Kruger Giverin met this Monday to mark the beginning of the process to fight deforestation in Indonesia.

The process is about recalculating the emissions. The collaboration is performance-based funding, so the amount of money received depends on the results from Indonesia. The work from Indonesia is expected to be finished next September, and the payment will be disbursed in early 2025.

Source: www.en.tempo.co

Related posts:

Norway will restrict use of palm oil Norway buys carbon credits from Indonesia’s rainforest Wild elephants cornered by rapid deforestation in Malaysia Vietnam and Norway discuss roadmap to build forest carbon market

About Lærke Kobberup

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *