Extension of patent deal between Denmark and China

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) just decided to extend their Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program with Denmark.

It has been extended by five more years, running from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2028. The agreement is between the CNIPA and the Danish Patent and Trademarks Office, also known as DKPTO.

The patent deal with Germany was also extended another three years.

CNIPA has since November 2011 signed PHH agreements with authorities from 32 countries or regions.

