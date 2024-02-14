Automated Passport control for all in Singapore



From the second half of 2024, all foreigners will be able to skip the manual passport control and instead use the automatic lanes in Singapore.

The automated passport control lanes, which are becoming increasingly common, use biometric facial characteristics and fingerprints.

Right now, the automated lanes are only for Singaporean residents and citizens from certain countries, but from mid 2024 it will be an option for all travelers.

If all goes as planned, Singapore will be the first country in the world to do this.

Source:www.straitstimes.com