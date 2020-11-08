Ambassador Løchen recieved MOFA Award of Honour

On 4 November 2020 the Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son presented MOFA Award of Honour to Ambassador Grete Løchen for her excellent contributions to the cause of gender equality and capacity building efforts for female diplomats during her term in Vietnam.

In his speech, Standing Deputy Minister Bui Thanh Sơn spoke highly of Ambassador Løchen’s efforts to intensifying Vietnam-Norway cooperation bilaterally and in the ASEAN setting focusing on various areas including gender equality, women’s empowerment and women’s participation in peace and security. According to Standing Deputy Minister Son, the informal network of gender equality ambassadors and a female ambassadors network in Hanoi, of which Ambassador Løchen was one of the founders, have become a good network that connects the ambassadors and female diplomats of Vietnam.

Ambassador Løchen had a very emotional acceptance speech in which she expressed her gratitude to MOFA for the Award of Honour. She was grateful for the close and effective coordination between the Embassy and MOFA over the past years. Ambassador Løchen is also convinced that Norway-Vietnam will continue growing, particularly in the context that Vietnam and Norway will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral relations and will work together on the UNSC.

Ambassador Løchen said “In whatever capacity, I will continue supporting Vietnam and will do my best to make Norway-Vietnam relations continue to grow.”

The solemn and cozy ceremony was also attended by Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Honorary President of the ASEAN Community Women’s Circle in Hanoi (AWCH) and other representative leaders of MOFA.