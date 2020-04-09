Norway announced school lockdown to be lifted on 20 April 2020

Norway says it plans to open kindergartens from 20 April 2020, in the first stage of a gradual lifting of the country’s lockdown.

The government says children in the first four years of school would return to school a week later on 27 April and higher grades “before summer.”

Prime Minister Erna Solberg tells reporters “it has now been 26 days since we changed the way we live our lives” in reference to the lockdown and “we can see that (government’s) anti-infection measures are working ”

“We have now gotten control of the virus, so we can open up our society little by little. We will do it together, controlled and over time,” said the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at a press conference.

Norway, which has so far recorded 89 deaths and 5,903 confirmed COVID-19 infections, joins Austria and Denmark as the first European nations to emerge from a lockdown.