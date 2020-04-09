Mövenpick and Bangkok Hospital co-created comfortable self quarantine care package

Bangkok hospital together with Mövenpick created a healthcare package call BDMS Wellness Resort for anyone returning from trips aboard and prefer 24 hours 14 days quarantine care in the city centre.

Mövenpick prepare comfortable Wellness Suites to cater their clients preference since the latest regulations to everyone entering the Kingdom to follow through a 14 days self quarantine, announced on 6 April 2020. The Suites are 74 square metre including well prepare 3 meals per day. In house entertainment include a large Smart TV,home theatre sound system, high speed internet connection, IHome Zenergy Sleep Therapy Speaker and lamps, Yoga practice set, living room area and a balcony with a garden view.

As for the medical assistance from BDMS includes: daily health check from professional doctors and nurses from the first day through out your stay, healthy supplements from Royal Anti-Aging Centre such as Royal Life Cordyceps Mix C, Royal Life Mushroom Extract and double check on Covid-19 infection before leaving.

The “14 days health watch” package is 50,000THB for 14 days stay in a Suite, until 31 May 2020.