Norway remove travel quarantine requirements

The Norwegian Government will from 26 January 2022 remove the requirement of travel quarantine. Travelers still need to get tested and complete registration upon arrival in Norway.

Travelers still need to get tested and complete entry registration upon arrival in Norway. The requirement of documentation of a negative test taken before arrival continues to apply to people who cannot produce a COVID-19 certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the Norwegian government states.

