Norway allows entry for boyfriends & girlfriends from Singapore and Taiwan

On 5 July, the Norwegian government eased some of the country’s entry rules for foreign nationals to include, amongst others, boyfriends and girlfriends of Norwegian citizens from selected countries including Singapore and Taiwan.

Previously Norway only allowed entry of spouses, registered partners, and minor children but the borders are now also open for citizens from selected countries who have the following relationship with someone who lives in Norway:

Adult children and parents.

Grandparents and grandchildren.

Boyfriends/Girlfriends over the age of 18 who have been together for at least nine months. They must have met each other physically. Minor children of boyfriends/girlfriends can also enter Norway.

The new rules also apply to stepparents and stepchildren. The countries included in the new rules include Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, USA, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, New Zealand, Lebanon, Israel, and Australia.

