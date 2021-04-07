Norway supports workshop on equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in Vietnam

On 6 April 2021 the Norwegian Embassy supported the UNDP and Action to the Community Development Centre (ACDC) to organize a “Workshop on monitoring the implementation of Article 27 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) on the rights to employment of people with disabilities in Vietnam”.

The seminar took place in in Ho Chi Minh City. In her opening remarks via video from Hanoi, Ambassador Grete Løchen said:

“This exercise and workshop today help to bring Organizations of Persons with Disabilities and the disability community in Vietnam together and hopefully build trust and strong and long-lasting networks. Together you’re strong”.

Ambassador Løchen also shared some of Norway’s experiences in implementing CRPD including a government strategy to ensure equality and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, addressing the differences between the services offered by the different municipalities to persons with disabilities, and sustainable financial support for organizations of persons with disabilities.

“Much has been done but challenges remain. We need to continue working to implement the sustainability agenda of leaving no one behind. Equality and inclusion of persons with disabilities are preconditions for a sustainable society”, she concluded.

Photos courtesy from People’s Army Newspaper/Báo Quân đội Nhân dân