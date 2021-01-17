Norwegian Air drops flying to Thailand

Norwegian Air has announced that the airline will halt its long-haul business in an aim to survive the pandemic. The low-cost airline continues to struggle to survive the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the new initiative is another measure for the airline to stay afloat.

Norwegian Air has in recent years operated long-haul routes to destinations such as Thailand, Argentina, and across the USA but Jacob Schram, Norwegian’s chief executive has revealed the airlines plan to drop all these long-haul flying and focus on its European and Nordic short-haul business.

The drop in business means that thousands of jobs are on the line as cabin crew and pilots face being made redundant.

According to Jacob Schram, the focus for Norwegian is to rebuild a strong and profitable airline so they can safeguard as many jobs as possible. Norwegian expects a very low demand in long-haul flights in the near future and the focus will therefore be on developing the airline’s short-haul network as they emerge from the reorganization process.

