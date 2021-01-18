EU and Cambodia discuss development priorities

Cambodia and the EU met virtually recently to consult on development priorities between Cambodia and The EU.

Present at the meeting was Chhieng Yanara, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary-General of CRDB of the Council for Development of Cambodia and the EU Delegation to Cambodia led by Franck Viault, Minister Counsellor and Head of Cooperation.

The discussion between the Minister and the EU Delegation to Cambodia which consists of six countries i.e. Sweden, Czech Republic, France, Germany, and Switzerland served as a basis for further reflection next month before being finalized.

EU has provided financing of $ 1.4 billion in support to European Development Cooperation Strategy for Cambodia between 2014-2020. The financial assistance has primarily focused on education and vocational training, agriculture, and natural management as well as good governance. The financial support includes a $ 1.1 billion grant-aid and $ 300 million soft loans. In addition, the EU has supported the EU Multiannual Indicative Programme 2014-2020 with 410 million Euros.

The EU partners and the Swiss Confederation have since 1992 supported Cambodia with $ 4.2 billion which equals 19% of the country’s total cooperation financing.

Source: Khmertimes