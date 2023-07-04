Norwegian and Strawberry to establish shared loyalty program

Norwegian and Strawberry are to establish a joint loyalty currency and a platform where members can earn and use loyalty points across different programs.

The digital loyalty currency will replace the loyalty point systems which are used today. This way, members who earn points at hotel stays can choose to use them to pay for airfares, or vice versa.

“We are developing our already popular loyalty program, Norwegian Reward, by thinking outside the box and cooperating with new partners. I am very pleased to have found Strawberry as a partner. By joining forces, we are developing a new platform which will give even more customers the opportunity to choose from a broader selection of services,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

For now, the cooperation involves the loyalty programs Norwegian Reward and Strawberry’s loyalty program. The ambition is to grow and include new partners from the Nordics to give members even more opportunities.

Norwegian’s and Strawberry’s loyalty programs have approximately 7.5 million members in the Nordic countries. Further details about the loyalty currency will be made public at the launch later this year.

The two existing loyalty programs of Norwegian and Strawberry will maintain their customer offering as today.

Source: breakingtravelnews.com