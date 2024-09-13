Norwegian crime fiction author Jørn Lier Horst in Manila

Best-selling Norwegian crime fiction author Jørn Lier Horst recently shared his experience in writing crime novels as part of an ongoing campaign to promote Norwegian literature. The event, organized by the Department of Literature at De La Salle University, aimed to inspire students and aspiring crime fiction writers.

During the session, students actively participated in a Q&A, eager to learn more about the genre from Horst. They delved into the intricacies of crime fiction writing, exploring the unique storytelling methods that define his work.

Horst was joined by Mr. Anthony Balisi from the National Book Development Board of the Philippines and Filipino crime fiction writer Rom Factolerin. Together, they discussed the distinct nuances of crime fiction in Norway and the Philippines, offering a cross-cultural perspective on the genre.

The event is part of the Manila International Bookfair (MIBF), where visitors can visit the Norwegian literature booth on the second floor of the SMX Convention Center until September 15.

