Singaporean study explores Swedish Alzheimer’s blood test

Researchers in Sweden have developed a promising blood test for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease with high accuracy. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama) on July 28, found that measuring two biomarkers—phosphorylated tau 217 (p-tau217) and beta-amyloid 42—could identify Alzheimer’s with over 90% accuracy. This development offers hope for a less invasive diagnostic tool compared to current methods like positron emission tomography (PET) or cerebrospinal fluid tests.

In Singapore, the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) is exploring the p-tau217 biomarker’s potential. An early 2024 pilot study showed notable differences in p-tau217 levels between individuals with and without Alzheimer’s. NNI plans to conduct larger studies to validate these results in patients with early cognitive symptoms. Associate Professor Adeline Ng highlighted the importance of understanding p-tau217 levels in Singaporean patients and how these levels change as the disease progresses.

The potential introduction of a blood test for Alzheimer’s could significantly improve accessibility to diagnostics, though experts advise its use should be limited to symptomatic patients. In Singapore, where approximately 74,000 people had dementia in 2023, early diagnosis remains critical, particularly as the number of cases is expected to rise with an aging population.

Current treatments for Alzheimer’s focus on managing symptoms rather than preventing or slowing the disease. New drugs, such as Lecanemab, which recently received approval in the U.S. and Britain, offer some promise by targeting beta-amyloid plaques in the brain. However, these treatments are expensive and have significant side effects, limiting their immediate applicability.

As research continues, both Swedish findings and local studies in Singapore aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease.